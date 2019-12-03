Lightning's Alex Killorn: Game-time call
Killorn (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.
Killorn missed Saturday's clash with Carolina due to a lower-body issue, but he returned to practice Monday, which was the first sign that he might be an option Tuesday. Confirmation on his status against the Predators should surface once Tampa Bay takes the ice for pregame warmups.
