Killorn recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Killorn set up Steven Stamkos' tally at 13:55 of the first period. The 31-year-old Killorn has picked up three goals and three assists in his last five games. He's up to 16 points, 56 shots on net, 27 hits and 16 PIM through 25 games. With a top-six role and power-play duties to his name, Killorn is a solid depth option in fantasy.