Play

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Gets look on top power-play unit

Killorn saw time at center on the Lightning's top power-play unit Thursday and netted a goal.

He benefitted from playing with the white-hot Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. Killorn will have sneaky fantasy value if he gets regular power-play opportunities with those two once the puck drops on the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories