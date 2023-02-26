Killorn scored a goal and registered an assist in Tampa Bay's 3-0 victory over Detroit on Saturday.
Killorn's marker came at 17:47 of the third period on an empty net. He has 15 goals and 43 points in 58 games this season. Killorn was held off the scoresheet in four of his previous five contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Three apples help prevent avalanche•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Nearing career pace•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Nets 14th goal of 2022-23•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Not losing a step•