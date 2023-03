Killorn scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Lightning to a 5-1 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

Killorn opened the scoring with a power-play goal off a deflection in front of Darcy Kuemper. The Canadian forward would also add an assist on Patrick Maroon's second goal. This performance extends Killorn's point streak to three games with four points in that span. On the season, he has 24 goals and 58 points in 76 games.