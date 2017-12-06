Lightning's Alex Killorn: Goals down but points up

Killorn continues to bring energy to the Lightning lineup, but has just two goals on the season.

Killorn has hit double-digits every season except his first, and has averaged 16 a season since. Still, he's on track to come close to 50 points this season, albeit in a completely different manner than in the past. Killorn is a sneaky depth play in a lot of formats, as long as your league doesn't overweight goals.