Lightning's Alex Killorn: Good to go
Killorn (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's must-win Game 4 against Columbus, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It appeared as though Killorn would likely miss Tuesday's contest after exiting Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets in the third period with an undisclosed injury, but he's evidently going to tough it out to try and help his team stave off elimination. The 29-year-old is expected to skate with Ryan Callahan and Yanni Gourde on Tampa Bay's fourth line during Game 4, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Lightning's second power-play unit.
