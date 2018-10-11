Lightning's Alex Killorn: Great fit on third line

Killorn has found a fit on the Lightning's third line with rookies Mathieu Joseph and Anthony Cirelli.

This line in the only one that isn't being shuffled after the team's first game. The collective speed, intelligence and two-way acumen in that trio is through the roof. Killorn's veteran presence on that line will help the other two shine as they torment the opposition. He should get his fair share of points for those of you in deep leagues, especially if Cirelli blossoms into a Calder contender.