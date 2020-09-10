Killorn has been suspended for Friday's Game 3 for boarding the Islanders' Brock Nelson during Wednesday's Game 2 win.
Killorn has averaged 19:00 minutes of ice time through 15 games this postseason, so it'll be a tall task to find a suitable replacement for the 30-year-old forward for Game 3. Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman are the leading candidates to replace Killorn on Tampa Bay's second line for Friday's contest.
