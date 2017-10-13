Play

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Has career night with four points

Killorn delivered a career-high four assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh. Two of the assists came on the power play.

Killorn has seven points in his first four games. This will not continue, but don't be surprised if Killorn establishes a new career mark in points this season. He delivered 40 points in 81 games in 2015-16.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories