Lightning's Alex Killorn: Iffy against Wild

Killorn (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.

Fantasy owners will want to keep a close eye on Killorn's status ahead of Thursday's tilt, as he's been a consistent producer when healthy this season, notching six goals and 17 points in 23 games. If Killorn's unable to go, Cory Conacher will draw into the lineup against the Wild.

