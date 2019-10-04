Lightning's Alex Killorn: Impressive opening night

Killorn set up two goals, one of which came on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Killorn's versatility makes him a massive on-ice asset. He can skate on any of the top-three lines, deliver offence or checking, and much minutes with the best. Killorn is capable of nights like this, but he's never delivered more than 47 points. Your format will dictate his value.