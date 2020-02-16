Play

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Just three points in last nine

Killorn scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 victory over Philadelphia.

Killorn has had an outstanding season and the goal was number 22 -- that just stretches his career mark. But he only has three points in his last nine outings. Killorn should snap out of it and he has a bit -- he now has a point in each of his last two games. Keep the faith.

More News
Our Latest Stories