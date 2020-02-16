Lightning's Alex Killorn: Just three points in last nine
Killorn scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 victory over Philadelphia.
Killorn has had an outstanding season and the goal was number 22 -- that just stretches his career mark. But he only has three points in his last nine outings. Killorn should snap out of it and he has a bit -- he now has a point in each of his last two games. Keep the faith.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Seals win with ENG•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Registers helper in win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Reaches 20-goal plateau•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Enjoying nice stretch•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Dream season continues•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Accounts for power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.