Killorn -- who missed much of the third period after blocking a shot -- is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 clash with the Canadiens, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Killorn's eight goals in the postseason trails only Brayden Point for the team led, so his potential absence could cause some significant problems for the Bolts. If the winger is unable to go in Game 2, it could be an opportunity for Blake Coleman or Patrick Maroon to step into a top-six role as well as possibly replacing Killorn on the No. 1 power-play unit.