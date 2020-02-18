Lightning's Alex Killorn: Lights lamp Monday
Killorn scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Killorn has a three-game point streak with two goals and a helper in that span. The 30-year-old winger is on track for a career-best year with 23 tallies, 44 points, 112 shots and a plus-19 rating through 58 contests. His high mark is 47 points and a plus-22 rating in 2017-18.
