Lightning's Alex Killorn: Lights lamp Monday

Killorn scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Killorn has a three-game point streak with two goals and a helper in that span. The 30-year-old winger is on track for a career-best year with 23 tallies, 44 points, 112 shots and a plus-19 rating through 58 contests. His high mark is 47 points and a plus-22 rating in 2017-18.