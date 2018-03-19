Lightning's Alex Killorn: Looking to break point slump Tuesday
Killorn enters play Tuesday on a four-game point drought.
His 41 points on the season make him an above average option as a middle-six NHL left winger. Killorn is a solid fantasy contributor and should get back on the board very soon.
