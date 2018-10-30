Lightning's Alex Killorn: Lowest point pace of career
Killorn's minus-3 outing Saturday against the Coyotes gives him three points (two goals, one assist) and a minus-5 rating in 10 games so far.
Killorn is extremely versatile, but being deployed in a more defensive role than in the past. He delivered a career-best 47 points last season, but is on pace to deliver his lowest point total ever. Killorn is wire material at this point.
