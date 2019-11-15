Play

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Maestro of man advantage

Killorn scored two goals and added an assist, all on the power play, in Thursday's 9-3 victory over the Rangers.

He led all Bolt forwards in power-play ice time and fired four shots on goal. Killorn had been quiet from an offensive perspective, but suddenly has six points in his last five games. And that includes four goals and one helper on the power play. Killorn has surprising fantasy value right now.

More News
Our Latest Stories