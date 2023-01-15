Killorn scored a goal in Tampa Bay's 4-2 win against St. Louis on Saturday.

Killorn's marker came at 18:22 of the second period to put the Lightning up 4-2. That gives him 14 goals and 29 points in 41 contests in 2022-23. Killorn's found the back of the net in each of his last two games and six of his last 10 contests.