Lightning's Alex Killorn: Nets first goal in 11 games
Killorn scored his first goal in 11 games in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
He did have two assists in that span, but that doesn't make him fantasy worthy. Keep Killorn on the wire.
