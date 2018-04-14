Lightning's Alex Killorn: Nets two more goals in postseason

Killorn scored two power-play goals Saturday in a 5-3, Game 2 win over New Jersey.

Killorn scored just twice in his last 15 regular-season games, but now has three tallies in two postseason games. He's a big-money player for the Bolts and a true fantasy asset in postseason formats.

