Killorn scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Vancouver on Thursday.
At 33, Killorn continues to put up near-career point levels, and if he can maintain his current pace, he will deliver his second-straight mid-50s total. There's real fantasy value in the steady, consistent performance of veteran players.
