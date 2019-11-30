Lightning's Alex Killorn: Not on ice for warmups

Killorn (undisclosed) did not take part in warmups and will miss Saturday's home game versus the Hurricanes, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

No word on what type of injury or ailment Killorn is dealing with, but whatever it is, it'll keep him out Saturday. Expect another update on the forward's status to surface after the game. Following their contest versus Carolina, the Lightning travel to Nashville to battle the Predators on Tuesday.