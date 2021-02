Killorn produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Killorn set up Anthony Cirelli's first of two goals in the contest. The 31-year-old Killorn has a goal and three assists over his last five games, providing steady offense from the Lightning's second line. The veteran forward has two tallies, five helpers, a plus-6 rating, 22 shots and eight PIM in 10 contests this season.