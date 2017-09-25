Lightning's Alex Killorn: Notches two assists
Killorn collected two assists in Sunday's preseason contest, but took the 4-2 loss to Florida.
Killorn's line was the only offense Tampa Bay had all night, as he and his linemates were directly responsible for both goals. After contributing strong play last season for Tampa Bay, the left winger is seemingly penciled into a top six forward role with the team. With Tyler Johnson and Steven Stamkos as the top two centers, Killorn has a great chance to beat his career high points total of 41.
