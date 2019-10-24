Lightning's Alex Killorn: Offensive production on the rise

Killorn scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first period with a deflection of a Nikita Kucherov shot, his first goal of the season. Killorn now has a point in each of his last three games after enduring a five-game scoring drought. His six shots on goal Wednesday were nice to see after he had managed just 11 shots over his first eight games. Killorn has scored between 14 and 19 goals in each of his first six full NHL seasons.