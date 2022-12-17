Killorn has just one goal in his last nine games.
Killorn does have five points (one goal, four assists) in that span and 22 points in 29 games heading into play Saturday. He remains a fixture on the team's second power-play unit, but only has two power-play assists this season. Killorn has been a solid producer for most of the season and is on track to replicate (or better) his career-best 59 points from 2021-22.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Secures two points during victory•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Caps big night with OT winner•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Tries to spark comeback Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Two-point night in win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: First goal in 33 games•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers•