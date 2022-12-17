Killorn has just one goal in his last nine games.

Killorn does have five points (one goal, four assists) in that span and 22 points in 29 games heading into play Saturday. He remains a fixture on the team's second power-play unit, but only has two power-play assists this season. Killorn has been a solid producer for most of the season and is on track to replicate (or better) his career-best 59 points from 2021-22.