Killorn scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Killorn gave the Lightning their first lead of the game at 6:41 of the third period. He also assisted on the second of Brayden Point's tallies. Killorn is up to five goals, 10 points, 50 hits, 35 shots on net and 27 PIM in 22 playoff outings.