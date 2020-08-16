Killorn scored a goal on three shots and doled out three hits in a 3-2 win over Columbus in Game 3 on Saturday.

Killorn broke a scoreless deadlock late in the first period on a 2-on-1 rush. Killorn, leading the rush, caught Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo cheating in anticipation of a cross-crease feed and Killorn instead slipped the puck through the five-hole. It was his first point of the series and gave him two goals and two assists through six postseason games.