Killorn (leg) will be unavailable for Game 3 against the Canadiens on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Killorn did travel with the team but the fact that he was ruled out by coach Jon Cooper before the game-day skate doesn't bode well for him being ready to play in Game 4 on Monday. With Killorn still on the shelf, Tyler Johnson figures to remain in a second-line role heading into Friday's clash.