Lightning's Alex Killorn: Over minor injury

Killorn (lower body) was on the ice for practice Monday, and he's expected to suit up Tuesday in Nashville, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This report clarifies the nature of the injury that forced Killorn to miss Saturday's game against Carolina, but his return to practice suggests that absence will be limited to just one contest. Killorn skated on the second line with Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos.

