Killorn scored a power-play goal and added an assist with two PIM and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 round-robin win over Boston.

Killorn gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead midway through the first period when he deflected a Victor Hedman point shot with the man advantage. He also set up Tyler Johnson's game-winner with 1:27 left to play, firing a shot on goal that resulted in a juicy rebound for Johnson on the doorstep. Despite playing in only 68 regular-season games, Killorn established career highs in points (49) and goals (26) and appears to have carried that level of play into the postseason.