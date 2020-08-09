Killorn notched a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin loss to the Flyers.

Killorn has maintained his positive scoring form he showed in the regular season, where he had 26 goals, 23 helpers and a plus-19 rating. He added a goal and two helpers during three games in the round robin. The 30-year-old forward figures to operate in a top-six role during the playoffs.