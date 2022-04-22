Killorn recorded two goals and an assist in Thursday's 8-1 victory over Toronto.

Killorn started the Lightning's offensive barrage, deflecting a feed from Erik Cernak past Erik Kallgren. Killorn's next two points would come on the power play, setting up a Nikita Kucherov tally before scoring on another deflection. The veteran winger now has four goals and six points in his last four games as he continues to produce in Tampa's top-six. In 76 games this season, Killorn has a career-best 58 points with 25 goals and 33 assists.