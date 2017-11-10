Lightning's Alex Killorn: Picks up two points Thursday

Killorn netted his second goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Killorn is now up to 13 points in 17 games on the season. His fourth-line role isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but his spot on the lethal first power-play unit is what makes him worth owning in most leagues. Killorn has picked up five points in his last seven games and has racked up almost half of his points with the man advantage, so keep him rolling. The 28-year-old netted a career-high 19 goals last season and is on track for another successful campaign this time around.