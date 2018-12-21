Lightning's Alex Killorn: Pots 5-on-5 goal
Killorn recorded an even-strength goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
Killorn has held a man advantage role ever since his rookie campaign with Tampa in 2012-13. However, all but four of his points this season have taken place in 5-on-5 situations. Killorn's line defense is superb and he's clearly benefited from contributing to a team scoring more than any other at 4.03 goals per game -- just look at his plus-12 rating -- but that only goes so far in the fantasy realm.
