Lightning's Alex Killorn: Pots 5-on-5 goal

Killorn recorded an even-strength goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Killorn has held a man advantage role ever since his rookie campaign with Tampa in 2012-13. However, all but four of his points this season have taken place in 5-on-5 situations. Killorn's line defense is superb and he's clearly benefited from contributing to a team scoring more than any other at 4.03 goals per game -- just look at his plus-12 rating -- but that only goes so far in the fantasy realm.