Lightning's Alex Killorn: Pots Game 4 winner
Killorn scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2, Game 4 triumph over Washington.
Seconds after the expiration of a Lightning power play, Killorn made a beautiful move from his forehand to his backhand to give his team a 3-2 lead with 8:03 to play. That play stood up as the winner, with Anthony Cirelli also adding an insurance empty-netter with two seconds left. Killorn's first point of this series couldn't have come at a better time.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Stays hot in Game 3 loss•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Nets two more goals in postseason•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Records three helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Looking to break point slump Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Stays hot in loss to Leafs•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Explodes for four points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...