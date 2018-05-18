Lightning's Alex Killorn: Pots Game 4 winner

Killorn scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2, Game 4 triumph over Washington.

Seconds after the expiration of a Lightning power play, Killorn made a beautiful move from his forehand to his backhand to give his team a 3-2 lead with 8:03 to play. That play stood up as the winner, with Anthony Cirelli also adding an insurance empty-netter with two seconds left. Killorn's first point of this series couldn't have come at a better time.