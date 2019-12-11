Lightning's Alex Killorn: Pots game-winner Tuesday
Killorn scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
After setting up Steven Stamkos for the game's opening goal early in the first period, Killorn found the back of the net himself in the second for what proved to be the winner. The 30-year-old has been on fire since the beginning of November, racking up seven goals and 18 points in his last 15 games.
