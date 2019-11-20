Lightning's Alex Killorn: Power-play helper in loss
Killorn finished Tuesday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis with a power-play assist.
Killorn's performance served as a solid consolation prize in what otherwise was a disappointing outing from the Lightning, collectively. The 30-year-old has seven points in his last five games, giving Killorn 13 points through 19 contests in 2019-20. The native of Halifax, Canada carries surprisingly high fantasy value right now.
