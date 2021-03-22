Killorn scored a goal on four shots in a 5-3 win over Florida on Sunday.
A bouncing puck found its way to Killorn at the bottom of the right faceoff circle, and he deposited it into the open net before Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky could push across the crease, giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Killorn has elevated his offensive performance since early March, amassing six goals and six assists in his last 11 games.
