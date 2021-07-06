According to coach Jon Cooper, Killorn could be an option for Game 5 on Wednesday, telling reporters, "A lot of it will be up to Killer and how he feels," Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Killorn took warmups ahead of Game 4 on Monday but was unable to get into the game. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old natural center had registered two goals and two helpers, including one point with the man advantage. Once cleared to play, Killorn figures to retake his place on the second line in place of Ross Colton.