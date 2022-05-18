Killorn has four assists in eight postseason games.
After a career 59-point season, Killorn's offensive production has slowed. But the Bolts' Masterton Trophy nominee for perseverence continues to deliver solid two-way play for the defending champ. Killorn delivered 17 points, including eight goals, in 19 playoff games in 2020-21 before he was felled with a broken leg, and there's plenty of time for him to find that touch as the Lightning drive toward a three-peat.
