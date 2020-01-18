Lightning's Alex Killorn: Reaches 20-goal plateau

Killorn scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Killorn tallied the Lightning's final goal of the game. With it, he reached a pair of milestones -- his first 20-goal season came on his 300th career point. The 30-year-old winger has 39 points in 46 appearances, just one shy of matching last year's output and eight short of his career high. He's added 97 shots on goal, a plus-12 rating and 34 hits.