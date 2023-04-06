Killorn scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Killorn got the Lightning on the board with a deflection in front, shifting the momentum 19 seconds after the Rangers raced out to a 3-0 lead. The goal extended Killorn's point streak to five games, and he added an assist on Darren Raddysh's first NHL goal early in the second. Later in the middle frame, Killorn did his part to raise the temperature in a game that saw 75 PIM handed out, as he charged in and slashed goalie Igor Shesterkin well after the whistle. That two-minute infraction put Killorn over 40 PIM for the sixth time in the past eight seasons, while the two points helped him crack 60 for the first time.