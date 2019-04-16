Lightning's Alex Killorn: Ready for Game 4

Killorn (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Killorn lit the lamp in Game 1, but he has struggled since with zero shots on net over the past two contests and two PIM in each outing. The 29-year-old will need a cleaner performance, as the Lightning can ill-afford to spend much time on the penalty kill in this elimination game. He will work on a bottom-six line with Yanni Gourde and Ryan Callahan.