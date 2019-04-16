Lightning's Alex Killorn: Ready for Game 4
Killorn (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Killorn lit the lamp in Game 1, but he has struggled since with zero shots on net over the past two contests and two PIM in each outing. The 29-year-old will need a cleaner performance, as the Lightning can ill-afford to spend much time on the penalty kill in this elimination game. He will work on a bottom-six line with Yanni Gourde and Ryan Callahan.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Officially game-time call•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Good to go•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Status uncertain•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Steady Eddie on score sheet•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Fine time for personal record•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Secondary scoring continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...