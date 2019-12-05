Lightning's Alex Killorn: Ready to roll Thursday
Killorn (lower body) will draw into Thursday's game against the Wild, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
After missing the previous two contests, Killorn will receive a look alongside Cory Conacher and Mathieu Joseph on the Lightning's bottom line. The veteran winger has been producing at a career-high pace in the early going, notching 17 points through the first 23 contests.
