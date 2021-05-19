Killorn posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.

Killorn found Steven Stamkos on a pass, and when his linemate tried to return it, the pass deflected into the net. The 31-year-old Killorn was held off the scoresheet in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win in game 1. He's picked up four hits, four shots on net and two PIM through two playoff contests. The Nova Scotian winger will likely provide some physicality and supplementary scoring in a second-line role.