Lightning's Alex Killorn: Registers helper in win

Killorn managed an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Killorn had the secondary helper on Steven Stamkos' last-second empty-netter. With the assist, Killorn has 40 points in 48 games, matching last year's output from 82 contests. The 30-year-old is poised to shatter his career high of 47 points from 2017-18.