Lightning's Alex Killorn: Registers two points in win
Killorn recorded a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.
Killorn scored a career-high 19 goals and topped 35 points for the fourth consecutive season last year, and he's now off to a solid start with a goal and two helpers through the first three games of 2017-18. He's a secondary scorer for the Lightning and will probably struggle to provide consistent fantasy numbers. However, the 28-year-old winger is worth a look in deep settings, especially with his hot start and scoring role in mind.
