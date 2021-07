Killorn (leg) will not rejoin the lineup for Game 5 versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Killorn will be on the shelf for his fourth straight contest due to his lingering leg injury. While Tyler Johnson originally filled Killorn's spot on the second line, that role went to Ross Colton for Game 4. Whoever steps in for Killorn could offer decent fantasy value considering he'll be lining up next to Steven Stamkos.